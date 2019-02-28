Cover Reveal: Seducing the Dragon Knight

You’ve probably already seen this on Facebook or my homepage, but this is the official cover reveal. 🙂 I’m excited to show off my new cover for book 2 in the Dragon Protectors series. Seducing the Dragon Knight is Rafe’s story and will be coming out in late May 2019. Isn’t it pretty? I just love the purple! (My covers tend to lean toward greens and blues because those are my favorite colors but this one is just breathtaking!)

Anyway, I’m pleased so show it off! And right now, the book is available for preorder at Apple Books, Kobo and B&N (Amazon coming soon). Here’s the blurb:

He’ll risk his freedom to keep her safe.

Dragon Knight Rafe has lived in lonely exile in New York City for years. Banished from his ancient clan, all he wants is to redeem himself and return to the Hidden Lands. In order to clear his name, he must find the rare cold-drake dragon shifter who holds the key to activate the fabled Blood Stone. When the exotic and lovely Princess Mia falls into his arms in need of protection from a dangerous group of dragon hunters, Rafe finds his goal within reach. If only Mia’s kiss wasn’t too powerful for him to resist.

Princess Mia is one of the last of the cold-drake dragon shifters. Under the guise of an ambassadorial visit to the United States, the fiercely independent royal is on a secret, risky mission to retrieve her stolen family jewels, including the fabled Blood Stone. When her security detail is ambushed, she’s nearly kidnapped, but lands in the arms of the oh-so-sexy Rafe.

Rafe needs Mia to redeem himself and return to his kingdom. Mia needs Rafe to help her secure the Blood Stone and return it to her family. As Rafe and Mia become a bonded pair, needing each other more than life itself, Rafe holds Mia’s fate in his hands. Will he trade everything he’s worked so hard for to save her, or will he risk losing her—and his freedom—forever?

