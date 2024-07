It’s here! Happy Christmas in July!

Once Upon a Midnight Clear is hitting the shelves in eBook, paperback, and audiobook today! Dive into this enchanting world where Christmas magic intertwines with the classic Cinderella tale. Lose yourself in a realm of sparkling snowflakes, dazzling balls, and unexpected twists and turns. Are you ready to journey into a magical winter wonderland? ❄️

Get it for the $.99 cent new release price before it goes up on July 16!