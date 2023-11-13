You’re the Holly to my Jolly!

Guess what time it is? It’s time for the 3rd Annual Holly, Jolly Holiday Party! I participate in this every year and it’s such a blast. Join me and other authors on Friday, December 8 all day for fun and games and giveaways!

You must be a member of the Coffee, Cupcakes and Contemporaries Book Group on Facebook to participate. If you’re not a member, click here to join!

How does it work? All day long, authors will post introducing ourselves, telling readers about our books, and what we’re giving away. Your comment on each post is the entry into the giveaway. Easy, right? There will be all sorts of giveaways up for grabs: books, swag, and gift cards!

Here’s what I’m giving away!

A $50 Amazon Gift Card

An ebook copy of your choice from my backlist–ANYTHING you’d like that is already published is yours for the taking.

So come on out and join us on December 8. Winners will be announced in the group on their respective posts on December 9.

Can’t wait to see you there! Link to join the group is below.

Like this: Like Loading...